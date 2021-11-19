Anitta says she can’t have sex with gifted men | Fame | Online Diary

Anitta was the guest artist to be in the first episode of the second season of Sabrina Sato’s show, ‘Na Sala da Sato’. The singer made a big splash on social media by making a controversial revelation about her sexual adventures abroad.

When talking about sex, the powerful opened the game and vented about being with very large guys.

“One really bad problem I have is honeymoon cystitis. I can’t have sex with someone so big that I can’t walk the next day. It’s horrible! And it has nothing to do with non-human bacteria, it’s because they’ve already punched a lot there and then it got inflamed”, said the funkeira.

Anitta also said that she was with a waiter at a club in Miami. “I was drunk and a friend told me that I caught a handsome waiter from the party. Before, I was hooking up with a famous person and then a girl appeared, who started kissing me in front of everyone. After that, I went to the bathroom and found a wonderful bofe who worked there and then there was some kissing in the hallway”, began Anitta.

See too!

“The guy was wonderful, but I went back to the box. I talked about the boy with this friend, who asked the club manager to locate the boy. He brought them one by one, but the bofe had already been laid off from work that night. The next day, all I remembered was the waiter. I went there and found him. I grabbed a condom and had sex with him in the bathroom. To this day, I’m still catching the man”, revealed the singer.

CHECK THE INTERVIEW IN FULL!