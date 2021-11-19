Apple: What Changes With Allowing Users to Fix Devices on Their Own

Just because they let you fix it doesn’t mean you can. The same goes for a car or a washing machine. That’s the way it is with technology.

Apple has announced that it will allow its users to fix the latest models of their phones — and will even provide the necessary original tools and parts.

However, for now, this only applies to the iPhone 12 and 13 series, which the trade press describes as true pieces of engineering due to the amount of screws and components.

Apple said the “self-service” repair program is intended to allow “customers who feel comfortable” and can repair their own devices.