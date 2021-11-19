Arabs are going to buy two soccer clubs in Brazil, reveals the economy minister

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Thursday that Arab investors announced that they are going to “buy” two soccer teams in Brazil, during his and president Jair Bolsonaro’s trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this week.

— They announced: “Calm down, we’re going to buy two teams; we are examining and we are going to buy two teams”. They come there with investments. That yesterday and the day before yesterday on the trip — said Guedes, during an event in Brasília, without saying which teams will be purchased.

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is a supporter of Vasco.

Guedes joked that he wanted the investments to be made in Flamengo, while other members of the presidential delegation defended the purchase of Vasco and Palmeiras.

— (The Arabs) They are going to invest in roads, they are going to invest in oil wells, even in football clubs. They bought Manchester United, they bought Cristiano Ronaldo, etc. Then, several Brazilians in the delegation started to think. I thought: “come and become a member of Flamengo”. Then there was another one there, who is from Vasco, and he said: “Come to Vasco”. I said “look, you’re going to lose money”. There was another person from Palmeira, who told me to buy Palmeiras.

The Economy minister was part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation that visited Dubai this week in search of investment. Guedes said that the Arabs indicated investment of US$ 10 billion, money that comes from “petrodollars”:

— It is immense wealth on top of sand. They created cities, invested a lot, but there is money left over. There are still a lot of petrodollars. They have to recycle it. Instead of recycling, as in the 1970s and 1980s, in the form of loans, they are going to recycle in the form of investments. At the end of our visit, we received the clue that another 10 billion investments are coming, because we are modernizing our milestones.