Argentine woman cured of HIV is called “Esperanza” by doctors in the fight against AIDS – Mixes

The patient’s ex-boyfriend died of AIDS, but she did not have the virus that causes the disease, experts say.

Called by doctors “Esperanza”, an Argentine woman cured of the HIV virus represents a breakthrough in research for a cure for AIDS, and researchers around the world are excited by the discovery.

The group responsible for the research analyzed billions of the patient’s cells and tissues, and concluded that, for eight years, the patient was in remission. This discovery generates hope and expectations for the 38 million patients who live with a diagnosis of the virus.

The discovery was announced by a group of doctors at Harvard, held at an international meeting with experts on HIV, which took place in March of this year. They revealed that the patient, who had her ex-boyfriend dead as a result of AIDS, did not have the virus that causes the disease. These findings were recently confirmed by the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

There is another similar case of cure similar to that of the Argentine patient. American Loreen Willenbeg, 67, had a remission last year. There are two other cases considered as a cure, being patients who had cancer and received a bone marrow transplant from donors diagnosed with HIV, and as a result, eliminated the virus.

Doctor Xu Yu, a member of the Ragon Institute, which brings together researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard University, USA, comments on the encounter of the second patient infected with untreated HIV who does not have intact HIV genomes.

“These findings, especially with the identification of a second case, indicate that there may be an actionable path to a sterilizing cure for people who are not able to do this on their own.”

