Arrascaeta may have to play the Libertadores final at sacrifice; Flamengo suspects “medical error” | fans

The injury suffered by Arrascaeta may have been worse than initially imagined and the Uruguayan may have to play Libertadores’ big decision in sacrifice. At least this is the understanding of some people in the club, according to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, on his YouTube channel.
Arrascaeta hasn’t defended Flamengo since October 3, when Rubro-Negro beat Athletico Paranaense, 3-0, by Brasileirão. Days later, the midfielder defended the Uruguay team against Colombia, for the World Cup qualifiers, and suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh.
Back in Rio de Janeiro, the assessment of the Flemish medical department was that he had suffered a grade 2 injury. However, as he still does not train with his other teammates fully, there is a suspicion within Flamengo that he may have there was a medical error in the assessment of the lesion.
Thus, Arrascaeta should start the game against Palmeiras on the bench and, if he enters the match, he will play “in sacrifice”, as he will not yet be completely recovered.
Anyway, the midfielder is out of the next two matches of Rubro-Negro for Brasileirão, against Internacional and Grêmio, next Saturday (20) and Tuesday (23), both games in Porto Alegre (RS).
