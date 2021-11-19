Arrascaeta must go to the sacrifice for the final of Libertadores – Flamengo

Midfielder is still not 100% recovered from a thigh injury and will have eight days to be ready for the final of the continental competition

Flamengo has suffered with injuries this season. Therefore, the technical committee and the medical department made a plan to have all the players in condition in the final of Libertadores da América, on the 27th of this month, against Palmeiras. Giorgian De Arrascaeta’s situation, however, is quite delicate, and the midfielder must sacrifice for the decisive confrontation.

Arrascaeta generates a lot of concern behind the scenes of the Vulture’s Nest. There is even a suspicion that the thigh injury was not grade 2, but grade 3, or that there was an error in the midfielder recovery process. The trend is for the shirt 14 to go to the final without being 100%, and there is even the possibility of starting the match on the bench. The information was first published by Canal Venê Casagrande, in the Youtube, and confirmed by the report of the Fla Column.

In training this Thursday (18), Arrascaeta went to the field and performed several tests. Accompanied by the physical trainer Betinho, he performed a series of exercises, in order to find out in which movements he still feels muscle pain. This protocol is normal in the athlete’s recovery process. It is important to emphasize, however, that, although he should go to the final sacrifice for the Libertadores, the option of placing him as a starter or reserve belongs to Renato Gaúcho.

The technical committee even plans to use Arrascaeta for a few minutes in Porto Alegre, whether against Internacional, this Saturday (20), or Grêmio, on Tuesday (23). However, it will totally depend on the athlete’s physical condition, as there is an understanding that it is not worth the risk of losing him, considering that the main focus is to have the midfielder on the field against Palmeiras, in the duel that will be played at 17:00 ( Brasília time) on the 27th, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.