Arrascaeta will play the final of the Copa Libertadores in sacrifice if necessary

Flamengo ends this Friday (19th) the preparation in Rio de Janeiro and leaves for Porto Alegre, where it faces Internacional this Saturday (20th), for the Brazilian Championship. Then, Renato Gaúcho’s team faces Grêmio, on Tuesday (23) and then heads straight for Montevideo to dispute the final of the Copa Libertadores 2021, against Palmeiras.

It is with an eye on the 27th that Arrascaeta works hard to be available. The midfielder, who had a grade 2 injury to his thigh, is still doing transition work and, internally, he raises an alert in Fla. The initial idea was to give the midfielder minutes before the Libertadores final, which today is seen as uncertain, and it is not ruled out that he will play even far from ideal conditions.

According to a source heard by the GOAL, Arrascaeta will be on the field against Palmeiras, but “with a lot of effort” – that is, there are no guarantees that he will be 100%. The player wants and will make the sacrifice to act, if necessary: ​​He has not been on the field since October 7, when he was injured in Uruguay’s 0-0 draw against Colombia, in the World Cup qualifiers.

For Flamengo, Arrascaeta’s last match was on October 3, in a 3-0 victory over Athlético-PR, in the Brazilian Championship. In images released by Fla TV during training last Thursday (18th), the Uruguayan appeared training with a bandage on his thigh. The explanation is that the bandage serves to give the player security during the exercises performed.

It is worth remembering that Arrascaeta suffered two injuries in the same place in a short period, between September 12th and October 8th.