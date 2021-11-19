AstraZeneca Cocktail Offers 83% Protection Against Covid Over 6 Months, Manufacturer Says – Health

Anglo-Swedish pharmacist AstraZeneca said on Thursday, 18, that its drug cocktail against Covid-19, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, offers 83% protection over a period of six months. The product, which consists of a combination of long-acting antibodies (LAABs, its acronym in English), is still in the testing phase.

With the advance in results, AstraZeneca takes a big step towards providing a solution focused on those who may not respond well to vaccines. People with comorbidities and/or who have the potential to develop severe disease participate in the tests.

AstraZeneca pointed out that a separate study in patients with mild to moderate covid-19 even showed that a higher dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of worsening symptoms by 88%. This is for cases where the cocktail is administered within three days after the first symptoms.

“These new data add to the growing evidence supporting the potential of AZD7442 to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of covid-19,” AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.

Injected therapy had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic disease after three months, in a previous reading of the last stage of testing.

AZD7442 belongs to a category of drugs that are based on monoclonal antibodies, which are proteins made in the laboratory to mimic the body’s natural defenses. They are based on antibodies that the human body makes in response to infection or vaccination.

The latest long-term follow-up results potentially position AstraZeneca as Pfizer’s rival for the future of vaccine delivery and covid-19 treatments.

Earlier this month, Pfizer released preliminary results indicating that the oral antiviral pill Paxlovid, developed by the drugmaker, had 89% effectiveness in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death among people with severe cases of covid..

Meanwhile, molnupiravir, a pill against covid developed jointly by the drugmaker Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics has become the world’s first approved oral antiviral treatment against covid.

Tests

AstraZeneca reported that during the trials, approximately 5,200 participants without infection were randomly divided into two groups, with one volunteer unknowingly receiving an ineffective placebo for every two receiving the cocktail.

Participants were at risk for severe covid-19 if infected, meaning they were being treated for cancer or receiving medication for an autoimmune disease or organ transplant.

Study volunteers were unvaccinated people, although high-risk groups have been prioritized in global vaccination campaigns. Anyone who chose to be vaccinated during the study was excluded from the analysis.

AstraZeneca said the main purpose of the injection is to help immunocompromised and at-risk individuals, but at some point a broader group may benefit. Trial volunteers are being followed for 15 months to provide evidence of longer lasting protection. /REUTERS