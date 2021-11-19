AstraZeneca’s Medicine Offers 83% Protection Against Covid-19, Research Says

According to the manufacturer, the risk of worsening symptoms of the disease decreases by 88% when an injection is given in the first days of infection.

the pharmacist AstraZeneca announced on Thursday, 18, that the preliminary results of a study made with injections of antibodies created in the laboratory to prevent the Covid-19 showed 83% effectiveness in protecting against the disease for more than six months. The drug was developed thinking of those who are likely to develop the severe form of Covid and do not react well to vaccines available around the world. The treatment, called AZD7442, or Evusheld, is done with two sequential applications on the arm at once. A previous study by the drugmaker had shown 77% protection against symptomatic cases of the disease three months after drug administration and, according to AstraZeneca, a separate analysis of patients who received injections in the first three days of the mild form of the disease showed that the risk of worsening symptoms decreases by up to 88%.

According to the institution’s president, Mene Pangalos, the company seeks to regulate the drug around the world and become the provider of yet another solution against Sars-CoV-2. The first studies with the injection looked at 5,200 participants divided into two groups, who received placebos or the real drug. The volunteers, immunosuppressed people, who were in the midst of cancer treatments, had autoimmune diseases or were transplanted, had not received vaccines. All must be analyzed for another 15 months for the long-term effect of the drug to be discovered. The drug can join the pill developed by Pfizer against the disease. In early November, the US drugmaker announced that the experimental drug had reduced Covid-19 hospitalizations or deaths by 89%.