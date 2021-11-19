Athletico and Bragantino: how candidates for “giants” became examples of management and structure | South American Cup

Finalists, Athletico and Bragantino decide the Sudamericana this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, in a single game. Between the long term of the Hurricane and the expense of Massa Bruta, Brazilian clubs put management projects to the test.

Athletico started selling athletes in the late 1990s and, with that, built the CT do Caju and the first Arena. The negotiations were with names like Oséas, Paulo Rink, Lucas, Kleberson, Jadson and Fernandinho.

This has intensified over the past decade. It has become tradition for at least one player to be sold in the transfer window. The defensive midfielders Hernani and Otávio, in addition to the forwards Marcelo Cirino and Douglas Coutinho, all offspring of the base, were sold between 2014 and 2017.

Then, with unprecedented achievements, another batch of outings: Robson Bambu, Léo Pereira, Renan Lodi, Bruno Guimarães, Rony and Pablo, with more than R$300 million raised. In 2021, the name of the time was striker Vitinho, sold to Dynamo Kiev for 6 million euros (BRL 36.8 million). Last year alone, according to the balance sheet, R$152 million in players were sold.

With sales and awards, Hurricane also started to invest in recent years. Of the eight reinforcements for this season, for example, four were purchased. Lucas Fasson (R$ 10 million), La Serena, from Chile, Pablo Siles (R$ 3.5 million), from Vitória, David Terans (R$ 7.5 million), from Atlético-MG, and Matheus Babi (R $12 million) from Botafogo. (See all signings)

A constant figure in Série B, Bragantino started to count on financial support from a company as of April 2019. From rounded reinforcements, the team from the interior of São Paulo became a protagonist in the soccer market.

Since taking over from Braga, Red Bull has spent nearly R$ 150 million to hire athletes aged up to 24 from major clubs in Brazil. The direction of the club says that, over time, the tendency is not to need to go to the market as much. But, at the beginning of his term, he claims that it was necessary to hire athletes with the profile he wants.

Rivals on the field and at the ball market

Athletico and Bragantino even dispute similar profiles of reinforcements. Hurricane remains focused on training players and selling, but it has also started looking for new athletes with resale potential. Massa Bruta primarily hires players in the final or post-training period, believing that it is possible to better implement this style of play in them.

Recent examples abound and all in favor of the alvinegro team. Jadsom, Eric Ramires, Artur, Thonny Anderson, Gabriel Novaes and Lucas Evangelista are Braga players, but they passed through the eyes of Athletico and even had conversations and proposals, in most cases.

Pedrinho, who worked at Athletico between 2019 and 2020, was hired by Bragantino this season. Dismissed by the Hurricane, left-back João Victor also stopped in Bragança Paulista.

Coincidence or not, the coordinator of Braga’s scout team is Sandro Orlandelli, who worked for the Paraná club between 2012 and 2013.

per vacancy among the giants

O athletic is a non-profit civil association and owner of a long-term project, which is already more consolidated, with recent unpublished titles from Sula itself (2018) and from the Copa do Brasil (2019). The fundraising base is a tripod: broadcasting rights, football and athlete transfers.

The club, however, hopes to take a leap forward with the Board’s approval of the club-company model. The example foresees the creation of CAP SAF with one share owned by Class A and 100% of Class B shares.

Class A represents the so-called “Golden Share”, which gives FUNCAP the right to veto future decisions of the club. The entity could veto radical changes in the club, such as changing the city, colors, symbols, among others. Class B shares would be split 50% between Athletico and 50% among investors.

O Bragantino, on the other hand, had this same model of civil association and, for three years, it has been a company. The plan takes place with financial support from an international brand, but which has already stabilized on the national scene and is beginning to dream of higher flights.

Club planning is not just for the short term, but sets goals for the medium and long term. For example, one of Braga’s goals is to be in a position to fight for national titles by the end of 2022.

For Rodrigo Capelo, a ge journalist and specialized in sports business, the clubs have different management models. On the other hand, he sees a main similarity that prevents him, at least in the medium term, from being strong in revenue and in sports like Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

Both don’t have large fan bases for organic growth. To reach the highest financial level, they need this and that is the great weakness. Even with excellent administrations they are doomed to not constantly compete for all titles for some time. — Rodrigo Capelo, journalist specializing in sports business

O athletic “changed the key” in 1995. Current president, Mario Celso Petraglia is the face of the Athletic revolution, which had the structure as its initial priority: construction of the still modern CT do Caju and two remodeling of the stadium, which went from Baixada to Arena da Baixada in 1999, and also in 2014, for the World Cup in Brazil.

Petraglia even “abandon the boat” during 2008 and returned elected in 2012, a year after the club’s fall to Serie B. Hurricane rose, was third in Serie A and runner-up in the Copa do Brasil in 2013 and was once again a constant figure in international competitions, such as Libertadores (2014 and 2017) and South American (2015).

With a dictatorial profile, everyone in the club knows who is in charge and is even somewhat afraid of the president. Technical director Paulo Autuori is practically the only person who discusses on an equal footing with the manager, but when it comes to the football department.

In the administration, Petraglia has numerous reasons to show that he knows what he’s been doing in more than 20 years in charge. In the most recent, Hurricane crossed the pandemic with abundant savings, of R$ 130 million in cash, and “zero debt” – the club is still discussing in court the tripartite payment of Arena da Baixada. The final value of the work for the World Cup was R$ 342.6 million, but it is already over R$ 600 million with interest, fines and charges.

Bragantino has been under the command of Red Bull since April 2019. Upon taking over the team, the Austrian company started to implement the philosophy of management, game and the hiring profile that it likes.

In management, the club’s executive director is Thiago Scuro. Graduated in Sports Science at the State University of Londrina, he has always focused on acting in management. He was already one of the strong men of the Red Bull project in Brazil, having worked for Audax, when he went to work at Cruzeiro, between 2015 and 2016, as a football executive.

At the time, he criticized Fox’s management model, which now goes to the third year in a row in Series B. On the other hand, his period in charge of the folder had no cup – the periods 2011 to 2014 and 2017 and 2019 had .

At the beginning of his career, Scuro worked at the sports marketing agency he had as one of the partners José Carlos Brunoro, who was the executive director of Palmeiras. It was Brunoro who took him to PAEC, the club where he stayed for ten years. Scuro emphasizes that this long period at PAEC, which later became Audax, served as a school for training as a manager. When Audax was sold, it arrived at Red Bull Brasil. In an interview with ge.globo, he highlighted having “a career closely linked to the club-company”.

O athletic was the leader of group D, with 15 points and 83.3% success. The team was ahead of Melgar (10), Aucas (six) and Metropolitanos (four). Then they eliminated América de Cali in the round of 16 (1-0 and 4-1), passed the LDU in the quarterfinals (0-1 and 4-2), and left Peñarol behind in the semifinals (2-1 and 2). to 0). Overall, Hurricane has 10 wins and 2 losses, with 21 goals scored and six conceded.