athletics injured after tour organizer disappears

A group of Athletico Paranaense fans denounced the Band B, this Thursday (18), having been injured by the organizer of an excursion that was supposed to take him to the final of CONMEBOL Sudamericana, in Montevideo, Uruguay. After the incident, the young people managed to raise R$ 16 thousand to leave Curitiba for the southeast of South America today.

Angry, the red-black supporter José Moreira explained in an interview to Band B that all members of the tour had already paid the full cost of the trip. According to him, each person paid R$600 for a place in the transport. The victims belong to “Hurricane Chopp”.

“Actually, the price was a little lower than the other buses that will take the journey, and that attracted us. Since the final date came out, the group had been organizing to go. My friend and I joined the tour two weeks ago, when he closed the list,” said Moreira.

Photo: Eliandro Santana/Band B

As reported by the fan, the organizer of the trip received all the money and should have deposited it for the bus company that would take the fans to Uruguay this Thursday. However, he “disappeared” and did not comply with the agreement.

“The feeling is one of revolt, frustration. Whoever is going there has seen the bureaucracy that it is. Besides the ticket, the ticket is expensive. We need to do the PC-R test and have taken both Covid vaccines”, he lamented.

The group, which intends to denounce the organizer, revealed to the report that the man responsible for the trip already has a history of lawsuits against him, including for embezzlement.

Collection

For Band B, the fan informed that the group managed, around 22:00, to collect the entire amount for travel.

Moreira said earlier that the company that will lead them to the South American CONMEBOL decision is the same alleged swindler he had agreed to.

The fundraiser started around noon today, he explained.

South American CONMEBOL Final

This Saturday (20), Athletico Paranaense disputes the final of CONMEBOL Sudamericana against Red Bull Bragantino, at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The game is scheduled to start at 5pm.

Rádio Banda B is preparing a special coverage for the final between the teams, as reported earlier.

The sectorist of the Hurricane, Monique Vilela, arrived in Uruguay this Wednesday (17th) and is already following the steps of Rubro-Negro towards the bichampionship of the international tournament.