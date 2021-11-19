Atlético-MG has a 98% chance of winning; risk of downfall of Sport is 99% and Grêmio is 92% | brazilian series a

In the fight for the G-4 and Libertadores, three teams follow close to the odds: Corinthians, with 38%, Bragantino, with 29%, and Fortaleza, 23%.

The fight against relegation is still hot. Bahia lost to Sport and has 36 points in 32 games, with a 28% risk of falling. Sport has 33 points in 34 games, with a 99% risk of falling. Grêmio has 32 points in 32 games, with a 92% risk of falling. Chape is demoted.