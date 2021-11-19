Atlético-MG has a 98% chance of winning; risk of downfall of Sport is 99% and Grêmio is 92% | brazilian series a

After a 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG took another step towards the Brazilian title and has a 98% chance of being champion. Flamengo, which beat Corinthians, has a 2% chance.
In the fight for the G-4 and Libertadores, three teams follow close to the odds: Corinthians, with 38%, Bragantino, with 29%, and Fortaleza, 23%.
The fight against relegation is still hot. Bahia lost to Sport and has 36 points in 32 games, with a 28% risk of falling. Sport has 33 points in 34 games, with a 99% risk of falling. Grêmio has 32 points in 32 games, with a 92% risk of falling. Chape is demoted.
The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.
Keno and Zaracho celebrate Galo’s winning goal against Athletico-PR — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG
- Atlético-MG: 98%
- Flemish: 2%
- Atlético-MG: 100%
- Flemish: 99%
- Palm trees: 99%
- Corinthians: 38%
- Bragantino: 29%
- Fortaleza: 23%
- Inter: 7%
- Fluminense: 2%
- America-MG: 2%
- Ceará: 1%
- Chapecoense: 100%
- Guild: 92%
- Sport: 99%
- Bahia: 28%
- Atlético-GO: 16%
- Youth: 27%
- São Paulo: 10%
- Athletic-PR: 12%
- Cuiabá: 9%
- Saints: 7%