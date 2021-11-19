Atlético-MG has a 98% chance of winning; risk of downfall of Sport is 99% and Grêmio is 92% | brazilian series a

After a 1-0 victory over Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG took another step towards the Brazilian title and has a 98% chance of being champion. Flamengo, which beat Corinthians, has a 2% chance.

In the fight for the G-4 and Libertadores, three teams follow close to the odds: Corinthians, with 38%, Bragantino, with 29%, and Fortaleza, 23%.

The fight against relegation is still hot. Bahia lost to Sport and has 36 points in 32 games, with a 28% risk of falling. Sport has 33 points in 34 games, with a 99% risk of falling. Grêmio has 32 points in 32 games, with a 92% risk of falling. Chape is demoted.

The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

Keno and Zaracho celebrate Galo’s winning goal against Athletico-PR — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

  • Atlético-MG: 98%
  • Flemish: 2%
  • Atlético-MG: 100%
  • Flemish: 99%
  • Palm trees: 99%
  • Corinthians: 38%
  • Bragantino: 29%
  • Fortaleza: 23%
  • Inter: 7%
  • Fluminense: 2%
  • America-MG: 2%
  • Ceará: 1%
  • Chapecoense: 100%
  • Guild: 92%
  • Sport: 99%
  • Bahia: 28%
  • Atlético-GO: 16%
  • Youth: 27%
  • São Paulo: 10%
  • Athletic-PR: 12%
  • Cuiabá: 9%
  • Saints: 7%