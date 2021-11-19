Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras: CBF changes schedule for possible title game – 11/19/2021

The duel between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras this Tuesday (23), in the 24th round of the Brasileirão, had its schedule changed by the CBF. Originally scheduled at 19:00 (GMT), the game was changed to 21:30 to finish after Grêmio x Flamengo and thus allow the Minas Gerais team, if that is the case, to be Brazilian champion on the field — not on TV.

The match could give Atlético-MG the Brazilian title, but that depends on a combination of results. The team from Minas Gerais needs to beat Juventude, tomorrow (20), and root for Flamengo’s defeats against Internacional (also tomorrow) and Grêmio (at 9 pm on Tuesday). In this scenario, the Atletico fans would already know at Mineirão, in the final minutes of the duel against Palmeiras, which result they would need to lift the cup on Tuesday.

Currently Atlético-MG has eight points more than the vice-leader Flamengo (71 to 63). Both teams have six more games to play, and the Atletico title will only be possible on Tuesday if the difference is 13 or more points — 12 will remain up for grabs.

On the other hand, a simple victory by Flamengo over Inter in this 34th round would keep the championship open, and the title chances would be postponed to next Sunday (28).