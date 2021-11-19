Atlético president reveals clause in Hulk’s contract and guarantees striker until the end of 2023 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Trigger in Hulk’s contract may renew striker’s bond with Rooster for another season

Atletico’s top scorer for the season, striker Hulk can be guaranteed at Galo for at least two more years. The revelation was made by President Sérgio Coelho, who detailed the player’s contract, which runs until December 2022.

According to president alvinegro, Hulk would have his contract automatically renewed for another season if he played 20 games for the team in 2022.

“We signed a contract with the Hulk until the end of 2022. There is a clause that if he plays at least 20 games, it will automatically be renewed for 2023. We understand that by the end of 2023 the Hulk will be a Rooster player”, he said the representative alvinegro in an interview with Web Radio Rooster.

Despite Sérgio Coelho’s statement, Atlético’s football department informed that the matter is not on the agenda at the moment, but confirmed that the clause exists.

Hulk’s advisor confirms that the player is very happy at Atlético and has always fulfilled all his career contracts, but that there are no conversations and he doesn’t see any reason at this time to talk about renewing the relationship.

Hulk is Atlético’s highlight in 2021. So far, the striker has played 61 games and scored 27 goals this season.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel