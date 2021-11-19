Austria confines the entire population and makes the vaccine mandatory | World

The population of Austria, including people already vaccinated against Covid-19, will have to respect a confinement from next Monday (22), due to the resurgence of the pandemic in the country – announced the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg this Friday (19).
After having instituted confinement for non-vaccinated people a few days ago, Austria becomes the first country in the European Union to adopt these measures.
After a meeting with regional authorities, Schallenberg further announced that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory in Austria from February 1, 2022.
“Nobody wants a lockdown, a lockdown is a last resort, an aggressive instrument, it is always an imposition, but it is the most reliable instrument we have to stop this fourth wave,” said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein.
The measure will have an initial validity of ten days.
Since Monday (15), in Austria, unvaccinated people can no longer leave the house, except to shop, play sports and receive medical care.
Situation of Covid-19 in Austria
Of the country’s 8.9 million inhabitants, 66% are fully vaccinated, a percentage slightly below the European average, despite the country having adopted the health passport in the second quarter.
The recent measures adopted by the government have already had a positive effect, with an increase in the number of people who requested an appointment to be vaccinated.
Still, the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow, with 15,000 new infections in the past 24 hours.
Several European countries report an increase in coronavirus cases and have decided to tighten restrictions in recent days. This is the case in Sweden, Germany and Greece.