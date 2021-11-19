Austria Imposes Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination to Contain Covid-19 Advances

(ANSA) – Austria will impose a generalized lockdown and make vaccination mandatory to contain the explosion in Covid-19 cases.

The two measures were announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg this Friday (19), just four days after the entry into force of the confinement for the unvaccinated population.

The lockdown for everyone starts next Monday (22) and will be re-evaluated after 10 days, while vaccination will become mandatory from February 1, 2022. This way, people will only be able to leave the house for essential reasons, such as shopping first-need items or exercising.

“Despite months of persuasion, we have not been successful in convincing enough people to get vaccinated,” Schallenberg said at a news conference.

“There are many political forces that are going against us”, added the chancellor, speaking of an “attack on the health system”. According to the portal Our World in Data, Austria has 63.88% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a figure below the European Union average (66.49%).

The governor of the state of Tyrol, Gunther Platter, stated that the obligation is the only way to take the country out of this “vicious cycle”. Last Thursday (18), two Austrian states, Upper Austria and Salzburg, had already announced a generalized lockdown.

The country has recorded just over 1 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, but more than 223,000 have been registered in just the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In addition, Austria set a record for infections last Thursday, with 15,100. Between 8 and 14 November, the country had 204 deaths, the highest weekly number since mid-April – there are 11.9 thousand deaths since the beginning of the health crisis.

