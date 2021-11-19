Austria will have total lockdown to contain wave of covid and will make vaccination mandatory – International

THE Austria will enter a national lockdown from Monday and will impose mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus for all inhabitants from February, said the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg this Friday.

It is the first blockade in a European nation since April, and the first national vaccination requirement on the continent. “Nobody wants a blockade – the blockade is the last resort, a brute instrument”, said the Minister of Health, Wolfgang Mückstein. “A blockade is always an imposition, but it is the most reliable instrument we have to break this fourth wave.”

The lockdown will suspend most aspects of public life in Austria for at least 10 days, which will affect both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The measures, reminiscent of those that European countries put in place before vaccines were available, follow other recent restrictions – including a blockade for unvaccinated people and planned blockades in two states – that have done little to reduce the rate of infection.

Under the new rules, people will be able to leave their homes only for essential activities, such as shopping, going to work or doing basic exercise. Only supermarkets and stores that sell essential products may remain open.

The country, which registered 14,212 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Thursday, has one of the highest national infection rates in Europe.

Austria also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe, with 66% of the population fully inoculated.

“For a long time, the political consensus has been that we don’t want mandatory vaccines in this country,” Schallenberg said in announcing the new measures. “But we have to face reality.”