Avell announces the launch of the B11 notebook from the MOB line

Built in magnesium alloy, model weighs 1.1 Kg, features 11th generation Intel processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU

With a focus on portability and performance, this Thursday (18th) the Avell announced the launch of its new notebook model, the B11, from the MOB line. The product stands out for its magnesium alloy construction, with a weight of 1.1 kg and only 1.5 cm thick.

Avell B11 MOB hardware specifications include Intel i7 processor 11370H 11th generation (clocked from 3.3 GHz to 4.8 GHz in Turbo Max), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card (with 4GB GDDR6) and options between 16 and 64 GB of RAM memory, depending on the chosen configuration.

The CPU and GPU are cooled by two separate heatpipes

Premium finish

The 14-inch screen of the Avell B11 MOB has 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel used is a TFT WVA with matte finish, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 400 cd/m² brightness, with 100% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.



– Continues after advertising –

There are two slots for installing internal storage. Essential configuration starts from 500GB SSD M.2 NVME. In the Expert configuration, each slot is occupied by a 2TB SSD, totaling 4TB of storage.

The model also has a Type C USB port, with Thunderbolt 4. It allows charging the notebook with the aid of the Avell Docking Station.

Sound and Connectivity

The B11’s sound system comes equipped with high definition Realtek components, compatible with Sound Blaster Cinema 6 Plus software. already the battery has 3-cell structure and 4570mAh / 57 Wh. Its power supply weighs 340 grams and has 90W of power.

The Avell B11 MOB has a backlit membrane keyboard (without RGB) in ABNT2 standard and a glass touchpad measuring 81.6 x 131.6 mm. In terms of connectivity, the model has the following inputs/features:



– Continues after advertising –

SD/SDHC/SDXC/UHS-50 Card Reader – USB 2.0 Interface

USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type C with DP

USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type A 5Gb/s

USB Type C Thunderbolt 4

P3 Connection for Microphone and Headphone

HDMI 2.1 output with HDCP

Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Intel AX201 + Bluetooth 5.1)

Availability and Pricing

The Avell B11 is one of the seven models that make up the MOB line. the notebook is available from today (18), directly on the manufacturer’s website and in different configurations, all with Windows 10 Home installed at the factory.

The Essential version with 16 GB RAM and 500 GB SSD starts at R$11,111 (R$9,999.90 at Pix). The Expert configuration costs R$13,636.00 (R$12,272.40 cash on Pix) and doubles the amount of RAM and storage. The PRO configuration, on the other hand, maximizes storage and RAM, costing 14,878 reais in cash.

PS5 official price in Brazil has a R$100 adjustment in both versions

New value was practiced in batch sold today by stores



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Avell