Baby abandoned in manhole rescued with the help of cats – International

Happy police made a point of taking pictures with the baby saved (Photo: Mumbai Police/Reproduction)

A newborn just five days old was rescued after being abandoned in a manhole in Mumbai, India. It was then that several cats gathered and began meowing at the entrance to the manhole.

The scandal made by the cats was so great that it caught the attention of the residents who went to see what was happening. A, they found the baby.

According to the Mumbai police, the baby has been taken to hospital, is safe and is recovering well.

The girl was drenched in sewage water. “When we took the baby out, she was freezing and her arms were blue. We asked for some warm water and a washcloth and took her to the hospital,” police officer Sheetal Sonawane told the Times of India newspaper.