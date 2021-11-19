Back at Paysandu, Lecheva praises athletes from Pará and quotes Dioguinho: “let’s study” | paysandu

Paysandu presented this Thursday, the 18th, Lecheva as the club’s new football coordinator. The bicolor idol is returning to Curuzu after eight years, when he was the team’s coach in 2013.

– I’m arriving today and there is a lot to evaluate. Not just executive and coach, but in the football department. We have some data analyzed by the board to assess whether there will be changes or not. I have a working profile, but I need to see what profile the board wants. We haven’t had that kind of conversation yet.

Lecheva will work directly with the football executive that Papão is yet to hire. He explained that after the arrival of this professional, the next step will be to hire the technician who will lead the team in the 2023 season.

– In the matter of the executive, there are some names. We’re not going, but we already have. Determining the profile we want for 2022, then we will have the names of trainers. We won’t always be able to bring it because of some things that impede it, but we need to have this profile for the 2022 season.

Another point addressed at the press conference was about casting the cast. One of the names that may appear in Paysandu is the attacking midfielder Dioguinho. Lecheva commented on the possibility of the arrival of the ex-Remo.

– I have some names. Dioguinho had a very good season at Remo, he ended up getting lost because of some things, he’s a young man, but on the field he gave a very good response. It could be a name that we are going to study, we know of its quality. There are other local players we are looking into.

– I’m coming to take on the role of technical coordinator, but I’ve already done the role of supervisor here at Paysandu. I’ve also had an influence on signings, even from a distance. I have already participated in the coming of some athletes and, thank God, I have always been very happy. It’s hard to talk about decisions, because you will be judged later in the end. This is part of our process. All professions I worked, I always had the decision to hire. I always did the casting, I never had an executive or coordinator. The important thing is to know that we are going to be working to minimize mistakes, so that we can hire less and take more advantage of the athletes who are arriving to reinforce the team.

– As of today, we are going to start moving the market, making the first contacts with athletes, especially the executive. We’re only going to talk about the technician after the executive arrives. Regardless of the executive, I will have my player nominations and the board will have hers. But next week we want to have the definition of the executive

– Today, there won’t be an executive in Paysandu who orders, hires and fires on his own. He will have his power to bring names, let’s analyze and together we will define those players who will defend Paysandu’s colors in 2022.

Chance for athletes from Pará

– It is obvious that I, as a coach, who have always assembled his squads, have always been very attentive to the market. I know the quality of the players we have here. There is a debate as to why athletes from Pará have not had so much space in the two main clubs in the state. On the other hand, in the best moments of football in Pará, we can count many athletes who were Paysandu’s base who were champions between 2000 and 2005. The base was local.

– Ari’s name has become quite strong these last few days. The affinity with the Ari is gigantic. He played with me, we worked for almost two seasons at Paysandu, we always had contact. When we stopped playing, we had a weekend game here. Even at Náutico, I’ve been talking to him a lot in terms of the market. I think it would be a name that would not fall short of anyone else. I don’t know if there has been contact, I haven’t talked to the board yet.

