Bahia registers 655 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 655 cases of Covid-19 were registered (+0.05% growth rate) and 594 recovered (+0.05%). The epidemiological bulletin this Thursday (18) also records 18 deaths. Of the 1,253,928 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,223,893 are already considered recovered, 2,830 are active and 27,205 have confirmed deaths. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,605,442 discarded cases and 250,988 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday. In Bahia, 52,448 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or go to Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 10,929,577 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 85.84% of the population aged 12 or over, estimated at 12,732,254. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) is in daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provide detailed information.