Barbara loses the baby during childbirth

In “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, soap opera by Rede Globo, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) is sick and is rushed to the hospital by Ravi (Juan Paiva).

In the chapter on Friday, November 19, the girl, who is expecting her husband Christian/Renato’s first child (Cauã Reymond), needs to be taken to an emergency cesarean. Unfortunately, because of an infection in the uterus, Barbara’s baby is stillborn and she is devastated.

“Um Lugar Ao Sol” is the telenovela shown at 9 pm on Rede Globo. The plot written by Lícia Manzo and directed by André Câmara and Maurício Farias premiered on November 8, replacing the rerun of “Império”.

See+: Um Lugar Ao Sol: Christian/Renato is startled by Barbara’s revelation about the baby’s name

FIND OUT MORE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CHAPTER OF A PLACE IN THE SUN

Lara tells Barbara that she doesn’t know any Renato Meirelles. Barbara apologizes to Renato/Christian. Mateus brings together Marie, Lara and Noca. Castilho tells Barbara, Nicole and Rebeca that Santiago has to stop working. Rebeca gives her father an ultimatum. A few months pass. Santiago faints during the ceremony held in his honor. Túlio guides Renato/Christian on his first day of work in the Redentor network. Ravi promises Joy to help the woman’s family. Elenice meets Alipio during a trip to New York with Teodoro. Renato/Christian refuses to lend Ravi money to help Joy’s family. Ravi resigns. It’s time for Barbara to give birth, and Mercedes asks Ravi to take her to the hospital. Joy also goes into labor, and is rescued by Renato/Christian. Barbara loses the baby. Ravi learns that his son was born and goes to the hospital, where he meets Renato/Christian. Ravi tells Renato/Christian that his friend’s son didn’t resist. Ravi and Renato/Christian observe Francisco in the nursery.

MAIN NEWS:

Poll The Farm: Aline, Solange or Valentina? Who should LEAVE the reality show?

Farm 13: Rico hugs Dayane after winning the Farmer’s test

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end up dating

The Farm: Rico Melquiades finds the “stabbed coat”

The Farm: Poll indicates that Valentina should leave this 9th. Farm