Barbara revenges betrayal and asks for forgiveness too late · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will discover that Renato (Cauã Reymond) had an affair with another woman and is the father of a “bastard”. Possessed, the little patricia will take revenge on her husband and will have him fired from his father’s company and chased away from his family. But the moment she realizes the mistake she’s made, she’ll discover that the protagonist has been in a car accident.

Christian will be surprised when he meets Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre). The twin who adopted his brother’s identity to enjoy a wealthy life will be perplexed to discover that the dead man was cheating on his girlfriend with Maria Fernanda.

Renato’s lover will tell her that she became pregnant with him. She will also say that she will do everything so that Luc, her son, has contact with his father.

When she finds out about her husband’s secret, Barbara will demand that Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​fire him from the Redentor supermarket chain. She will not accept Christian’s explanations, will drive him out of her life and will end up in a nursing home.

The good guy, then, will decide to go after Lara (Andréia Horta). At the same time, the spoiled rich girl will receive the negative DNA test result and call the loved one. However, he will not answer, as he will have had an accident.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

