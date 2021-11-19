Barcelona is interested in hiring striker Arthur Cabral, says Spanish newspaper – Jogada

the attacker Arthur Cabral entered the crosshairs of Barcelona. According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Desportivo, one of the main vehicles covering Barça, the 23-year-old is quoted at the club to replace Argentina’s Aguero, who was diagnosed with a serious heart problem and could retire from playing on the pitch.

Unveiled at Ceara base, Arthur is the main offensive highlight of Basel-SUI and one of the Brazilian top scorers in Europe, with 23 goals in 24 matches in the 2021-2022 season. conversations are brokered by Deco, former Portugal national team player who does market mapping work for the culé team.

The athlete has a contract until 2023 and was called up for the Brazilian team in October, focusing on the rounds of the World Cup qualifiers in South America. An agreement, however, is not considered easy due to Barcelona’s economic difficulties and the appreciation of the center forward . Thus, an alternative is a loan with a fixed call option – a scenario being analyzed by the Swiss team.

On the rise in Europe, Arthur Cabral was called up for the Brazilian team in October Photograph:

Matheus Meyohas / CBF

It is noteworthy that, in the last transfer window, Arthur was approached by clubs in France, England and Italy. Despite this, Basel does not intend to sell it for less than 15 million euros (R$92.35 million).