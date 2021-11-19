Barcelona targets more reinforcements and wants to stand out from Brasileirão for Xavi’s team, says the newspaper

according to the newspapers Sports World and At, Barcelona has a serious interest in Artur, ex-Palmeiras and currently Red Bull Bragantino standout

according to the newspapers Sports World and At, O Barcelona wants heavy reinforcements already in the window of January 2022. And, among the names intended by the technician Xavi Hernández, appears a highlight of Brazilian football: the striker Arthur, of Red Bull Bragantino.

“At 23, the player is ready to take the leap to Europe, and would be an option low cost to Barça“, pointed the Sports World, which is very close to the board blaugrana.

“He has been standing out with performances on the sides of the attack, a sector that Xavi sees as essential to strengthen“, completed the At.

According to information from Moisés Llorens, reporter for the ESPN in Barcelona, ​​the name of the striker is “well rated” backstage coolies. the leaders blaugrans they are “attentive” to possible reinforcement, but “still didn’t make moves” so far.

Artur is having a great season for Red Bull Bragantino, with 17 goals and 14 assists in 53 matches every year, helping lead the team to the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Artur (left) celebrates after scoring for Red Bull Bragantino over Libertad Mauro Horita/Staff Images/Conmebol

Because of his good football, he too was summoned for the first time to the Brazilian team.

revealed by palm trees, he has been on the team in the interior of São Paulo since 2020, when he was sold by Verdão for 6 million euros (R$ 27 million, at the price at the time).

In addition to Artur, the vehicles indicate that Barça is also eyeing Jérémy Doku, a 19-year-old who was revealed by Anderlecht and later bought by Rennes, from Franla, for 26 million euros.

The diaries point out, however, that Xavi’s priority remains Raheem Sterling, who lost space in the Manchester City.