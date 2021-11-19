below 102,800 points, a drop could reach 9.3%, according to 3 analysts

This Thursday (18) will be decisive to define the short-term trend of the Ibovespa. After closing yesterday’s trading session with a significant drop of 1.39%, to 102,948 points, dragged down by concerns about public accounts and the noise in Brasília, the index is dangerously close to the floor that, if broken, will open the way for an even greater fall.

On average, graphic analysts indicate the region of 102,800 points as the edge of a new abyss for the main indicator of the Brazilian stock market. Even a small increase in the coming days would not free the Ibovespa from its downward trend. This is because, to pack a consistent rally, it must surpass at least 105,500 points – a rise of 2.47% over yesterday’s close.

See, below, the projections of the graphic artists at Genial, Ágora Investimentos and XP Investimentos.

House 1st Support Potential downfall* 2nd Support Potential downfall* 3rd Support Potential downfall* Now 102,800 -0.14% 99,500 -3.35% NI NI great 102,850 -0.09% 102,030 -0.63% 93,410 -9.26% XP Investments 102,800 -0.14% 98,900 -3.93% 95,100 -7.62% *about the closing of 17/Nov

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.