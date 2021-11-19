Beyond it hits theaters with a new generation of ghost hunters

posted on 11/18/2021 06:00



(credit: Photos: Columbia/Disclosure)

Five years have passed since the fiasco of the last version of Ghostbusters, starring a predominantly female cast and much criticized for it. Now, with the arrival of Ghostbusters: Beyond, there are many legacies of talent at play, on and off screen. Son of Ivan Reitman — the brains behind the franchise — Jason takes over the direction of the feature he wrote with Gil Kenan.

This time, it all starts with an experiment in a cornfield in the small town of Summerville, which causes the release of toxic gases. With the incident, scientist Egon will pave the way for his daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon) and grandchildren Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) to enter the scene.

In her father’s quiet town, Callie sees the ideal conditions for raising children, but is frustrated by financial dilemmas. Annoyed by the move, Phoebe and Trevor have a new lease of life with the arrival of the loudspeaker Podcast (Logan Kim). Together they come to perceive supernatural events and investigate them. A curse associated with the decommissioned mining company for decades indicates part of the mysteries to be unraveled by the Spengler family.

The film is not lacking in nostalgia, even with several references to the 1980s films and, in particular, to the first in the franchise, from 1984. traps that were the fear of ectoplasms and even the iconic vehicle that made film history by transporting the first generation of combatants to the specters of the other world. Equipment that, in the plot, would have been developed by scientists in the 1980s, but that left the academic world, for lack of credit for investments in science, and started in the field of hunting the ghosts.

The trio’s familiarity with all the paraphernalia is explained in YouTube previews of their predecessors’ work. Interested in chemistry and physics, little Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) throws the party, commanding much of the action in handling high-tech gadgets. In the journey that brings her closer to her grandfather, identified in the city by the unloving nickname Plant-Mud, Phoebe will still have as a mentor Gooberson (Paul Rudd), a mad teacher who subverts the order of the school where the girl studies.

Whether shaped like innocent marshmallows or revealed in horrifying phenomena, the spooky apparitions that mobilized the team of scientists played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis (died 2014) return to ensure plenty of entertainment and integrate between the past and present of the film’s script.

A differentiating factor in the plot, driven by ghost traps, is the fact that the film is produced by the father of the director, Ivan Reitman, who was the director of the original films, and signs the executive production. In addition to the new venture, Jason Reitman is responsible for hits such as Thanks for Smoking and Love Without Stopping.







the loss of innocence



credit: Universal/Disclosure

The evils reserved for freshmen in the process of adapting to the University of the Arts in London are the least to be faced by the young Eloise — Thomasin McKenzie — in the plot of Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright. Entering the world of fashion, after leaving the tranquil city of Cornwall, will bring Eloise face to face with the reality of harassment.

With overlapping timelines, the film brings a narrative of the present time, but gradually moves to the 1960s, set on the stage of Swinging London, the cultural movement that brought pop projection to Great Britain. At the famous entertainment house Rialto, Eloise makes contact with Sandie — Anya Taylor-Joy — an aspiring singer. The script co-written by director Wright and Krystyn Wilson-Cairns — co-author of the 1917 war film — portrays the dilemmas of a student who seeks social visibility.

The writers ingeniously surround Eloise with extratemporal elements, such as a record player that seems addicted to old records and plays hits like End of my world for me and I’ve got my mind set on you and will virtually transport the young woman to an inhabited world by characters, who are played by veteran actors, like Terence Stamp — a womanizer type — and Diana Rigg, in her latest and beautiful film portrayal, as the owner of a very dormant boarding house.

Wild reports



credit: Fox Film Corporation/Disclosure

With a cartoonish style capable of perpetuating the freshness of his works, director Wes Anderson directs the feature The French Chronicle. In the plot, a magazine with an American editorial flair is one of the main publications of a fictional city in Europe. The cultural conflict gives way to the plot that drinks from Godard and Truffaut. Screened by Roman Coppola — son of Francis Ford Coppola — and Wes Anderson, the film explores details of visual and oral languages, with refined and, sharply, ironic dialogues. When dealing with journalistic work and its backstage, Anderson refutes the myth of exemption in news production. The cast of the film, which competed at the Cannes Film Festival, is golden: Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray.

The magazine format itself is used as a frame that presents three stories that illustrate the magazine’s sections, covering Tursimo, Modern Art, Gastronomy and Poetry and Politics, in addition to Obituaries. There is rococo and a sinuous refinement in the plot, all enriched as an example of a good text that exceeds informative aspects. Misery, hunger, danger, loneliness and even sadomasochism enter the range of topics covered. Wes Anderson even talks about violence, but refuses to focus on it graphically.

Exhibitionist and eccentric characters exacerbate the creativity of the press portrayed in the film. From the spinster who lives “from, and to write”, played by Lucinda (McDormand), to the unraveling of the police commissioner’s life, played by Mathieu Amalric, who places the responsibility on his son to succeed him. The work presents decant but illuminated trajectories. Nothing is boring on the film.

Animation, examination of the underworld, use of theater resources, censorship of imperialism and sensuality punctuate the film that embraces Wes Anderson’s narrative anxiety that reach its apex in the narrative staged by Benicio Del Toro: a fresco about an inmate with an artistic vein involved in bargains in the city’s arts market. Whether in pastel or black and white, Robert D. Yeoman’s photography further qualifies the film.

