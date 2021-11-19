Biden bans Ortega and Nicaraguan ministers from entering the US – International





President Joe Biden this Tuesday (16) banned the entry into the United States of Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, as well as several ministers and officials from the Central American country.

“The repression and abuses by the Ortega government and those who support it demand an attitude from the United States,” Biden said in a statement.

In power since 2007, Ortega obtained, on November 7, the fourth consecutive term in a election marked by the absence of his main competitors, as seven opposition candidates were arrested and three of his parties were impeached.

“I took the decision, which is in the interests of the United States, to restrict and suspend entry” to the country of “members of the Nicaraguan government, led by President Daniel Ortega, including his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and all those linked to acts that attack the country’s democratic institutions,” added Biden.

The long list of ‘personae non gratae’ includes lawmakers, mayors and members of their cabinet accused of having “violated human rights to repress peaceful protesters” as well as a number of high-ranking officials from the security forces, government agencies , the penitentiary service, justice and the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, there are other people who contributed to the facts denounced by Washington.

The wives and children of those sanctioned are also prohibited from entering American territory.

As of Monday (15), the United States had already established sanctions against several high-ranking names in the Nicaraguan government in response to an “electoral farce” and as an “unambiguous message” to Ortega and Murillo.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against the Public Ministry and nine senior government officials, including the Minister of Mines and Energy, Salvador Mansell Castrillo, and several mayors, whom it accuses of involvement in the repression of peaceful protests in 2018.

Biden had already ordered financial sanctions against officials and banned more than a hundred Nicaraguan legislators, prosecutors, judges and their families from entering the country.

By 2019, the government of former President Donald Trump had already placed sanctions against members of the Nicaraguan first-level, including Murillo and three of Ortega’s sons, and the police for acts of corruption and violation of human rights.