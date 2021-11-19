Biden confirms US can boycott Winter Olympics in Beijing

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed this Thursday (18), that the country is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“It’s something we’re considering,” Biden said when asked whether the country is actually intending on not participating in the games. The speech took place at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden’s statement comes the week he virtually met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both avoided the issue at the meeting last Monday (14), according to US officials.

THE CNN had anticipated, on Wednesday (17), the intention of the American government not to participate in the sporting event, which will be held between February 4th and 20th, in China.

“We are talking to allies, partners and countries around the world about how they are thinking about the games, how they are thinking about participation,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.

Allegation of human rights offense

In the past, Blinken has said that China is involved in genocide and mentioned policies towards Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang Province.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki confirmed, also on Thursday, that the threat of boycott is related to Chinese government practices in Xinjiang province.

“There are areas that concern us with human rights abuses,” Psaki told reporters. “We have serious concerns.”