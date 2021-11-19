Biden says he ‘considers’ boycotting Beijing Winter Games – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Thursday (18) that he is “considering” a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This is “something we are considering,” Biden told the press during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Winter Games in China’s capital will be held next February.

Several Republican lawmakers are calling for Joe Biden to announce a total boycott to denounce the crackdown on Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, described as “genocide” by the US government.

Many American lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, including the Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and Republican Senator Mitt Romney, advocate this diplomatic boycott.

China protested vigorously when Nancy Pelosi defended the move in May.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter, that the White House is expected to announce this decision shortly.

The newspaper says President Biden must “approve” this measure, which was formally recommended to him by his advisers, at the end of November.