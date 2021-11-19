Bitcoin accentuates its fall and returns to US$ 57 thousand, at the minimum in more than a month – Cryptocurrencies

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – In yet another day of great volatility for cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) accentuated the declines this Thursday (18th) afternoon and returned to trading at around US$ 57 thousand, at the lowest level since the 13th of October.

In the accumulated of seven days, the digital currency has losses of more than 11% and, since the maximum of US$ 69 thousand, last week, it has already retreated 16.2%.

At around 2 pm, Bitcoin even lost $57,000, off of a day low of $56,830, before sketching a slight recovery to the $58,000 level again.

The volatility occurs amidst the maturity, on Friday (19), of US$ 1.1 billion in option contracts, which, so far, have benefited those who bet on the decline of digital assets. If prices remain as they are, 3,840 contracts could be settled with a Bitcoin put option at a higher price than the current one, giving buyers an immediate profit on the trade.

“Bitcoin failed to renew new highs and retreated to the $60,000 level. Right now, support from the US$58,000 to US$60,000 region is very important, but a trip to the US$53,000 region is not out of the question,” says Tasso Lago, specialist in cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move.

“The uptrend is still predominant, we are in a period of price consolidation to create forces for the new bullish wave, which is expected.”

The market is also keeping an eye on the United States, with the signing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a new rule governing the declaration of taxes on cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency “brokers”, which are primarily exchanges, will be required to disclose who their customers are, report each time they receive more than $10,000 worth of cryptocurrencies, and collect personal information, including their Insurance number Social, the nature of the transaction and other information, and report the transaction to the government within 15 days.

The market fears that the text will be too broad, especially regarding the definition of the word “broker”, putting miners and other operators under tax issues, creating fiscal challenges for investors.

In addition, the board that oversees the multimillion-dollar debt exchange Mt.Gox, which was hacked in 2014, signed an agreement providing for the payment of 150,000 BTC to victims. The fear is that the eviction of assets in the market will further affect prices.

This afternoon, the downward movement was also seen in other digital currencies, with only 12 among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market value operating in the positive, around 2:40 pm, like The Sandbox (SAND), with gains of almost 30%, and Velas (VLX), up 17%.

Among the negative highlights, Kadena (KDA) was down 14% and SHIBA INU (SHIB) yielded around 11%.

