Bitcoin (BTC) loses US$ 60,000 and analyst forecasts a further drop by the end of the year — but there is light at the end of the tunnel for cryptocurrencies

What started as an expected correction move after historical highs ended up confirming cryptocurrency traders’ biggest nightmare in recent days. O bitcoin (BTC) fell about 14% since the record in $68,000.

This week, the accumulated drop is 9.36% and the indentation in this Thursday (18) is of the order of 2.35%, with the biggest cryptocurrency of the world quoted to US$ 58,932.17 (BRL 327,481.47).

With that, the main currencies of the market also retreat today, and the accumulated drop in the week reaches around 18%:

# Name ticker Price 24h % 7d % 1 Bitcoin BTC $58,685.62 -1.64% -10.02% two Ethereum ETH $4,111.28 -1.44% -13.41% 3 Binance Coin BNB $553.42 -2.91% -11.68% 4 tether USDT $1.00 -0.01% 0.15% 5 Solana SUN $197.32 -7.01% -18.08% 6 cardano ADA $1.80 -2.92% -14.07% 7 XRP XRP $1.06 -2.11% -12.51% 8 Polkadot DOT $39.29 -4.02% -18.16% 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.01% 0.05% 10 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2246 -4.71% -15.97% Source: Coin Markt Cap

How far does it go?

For Tasso Lake, expert cryptocurrencies and founder of Financial Move, the price support of bitcoin in the region of US$58 thousand and US$60 thousand is very important, but a trip to the region of US$53 thousand is not discarded.

It is undeniable that there is an appetite in the market for new and higher price levels, but the period of consolidation is still prevalent — and this at a time when the market is seeking to join forces to create a new wave of highs.

Similarly, Ray Nasser, CEO of the mining company Arthur Mining, believes that many long-term investors started to realize profits from the rallies. You bitcoins that these wallets (wallets) oldest accumulated has an average price in $25,000, which explains the sales movement.

The law in the USA

Market analysts were optimistic about the year-end rally of cryptocurrencies, which was confirmed following positive predictions from the participants of the Crypto Chat, the program of cryptocurrencies of Your Money.

However, these same projections had an Achilles heel called the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States, with a tax outside the standards of the Marketplace. And just like in Greek legend, the arrow hit home.

The infrastructure package of $1 trillion takes into account a collection of $550 billion with cryptocurrencies, according to the Bloomberg. The news took investors by surprise and the price of bitcoin has been under pressure ever since.

The proposal is already encountering resistance from US congressmen and entities around the world crypt in general. The text still lacks further details and the debates should extend beyond the end of the year, which could limit the progress of the bitcoin beyond what was expected.

other bad news

THE CVM American had already denied the approval of a ETF at the spot price (spot) of bitcoin. But a new determination of SEC, launched in this Thursday (18), must keep the market of cryptocurrencies in negative route.

Source: Security Exchange Commission

According to the agency that regulates the market of USA, “None ETF in bitcoin spot must be approved by SEC without a new one regulation or supervisory agreements with exchanges who negotiate cryptocurrencies”.

The first ETF in cryptocurrencies From U.S was released on the 19th of last month by ProShares with name ProShare Trust and was listed in New York Stock Exchange’s Ark (NYSE Arca) with the ticker “BITO”.

But optimism was limited: this index fund operates with bitcoin futures contracts, unlike the ETFs of the Brazilian stock exchange, which operate with bitcoin spot, Besides etherum and others that have in their composition diverse cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs on B3

You can click here to find out more about each of the ETFs on the Brazilian stock exchange. Check the price of the main assets traded on B3 (around 1pm):