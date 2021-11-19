Black Friday 2021 should move R$6.4 billion, says ABComm

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Brazilian e-commerces should move R$ 6.38 billion just 24 hours on Friday (26) of this year’s Black Friday, according to a study by the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association (ABComm).

The estimate represents a 25% growth over revenue registered in 2020, which had already been positive due to the digital acceleration caused by the pandemic. Last year, sales surpassed R$ 5.1 billion.

The date, which is the main season for retail, promises an increase for this year: the survey shows that, in total, there will be more than 10.28 million orders over the course of Black Friday, but with a lower average ticket, of R $620. Last year, the average amount was R$668.70.

The categories “computers”, “cell phones”, “electronics”, “fashion and accessories” and “home and decoration” should be highlighted in the period.

“Even with the advance of vaccination and the resumption of physical retail, even the most reticent consumers to digital have already assimilated Black Friday as an opportunity to find good products at an advantageous discount”, assesses Mauricio Salvador, president of the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association.

Remember that a recent Google survey shows that 64% of consumers should shop this year.

In order to shop without falling into traps, it is ideal to monitor prices and make comparisons. O InfoMoney published an article with the sites for you to check discounts and compare prices before and during the event.

