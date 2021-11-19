[BLACK FRIDAY] PS4 and PS5 games with DISCOUNT and FROM R$ 99.90

Offer is valid between the 19th and 29th of November and the amount can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on your credit card.

It starts this Friday (19) at Amazon The Black Friday week. Between the 19th and 29th of November, e-commerce will have hundreds of products with discounts – and among them are the main PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

The main highlights today are hit titles like The Last of Us – Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Marvel’s Spider Man. See discounted prices below.

PlayStation 5 available at Fast Shop for R$ 4,599.00 – few units

PS4 games on sale

The Last of Us Part 2 – for BRL 99.90

– for BRL 99.90 Ghost of Tsushima – for BRL 99.90

– for BRL 99.90 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – for BRL 99.90

– for BRL 99.90 Immortals: Fenix ​​Rising – for BRL 119.90

– for BRL 119.90 Sackboy: A Great Adventure – for BRL 149.90

– for BRL 149.90 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – for BRL 149.90

– for BRL 149.90 Outriders – for BRL 149.90

– for BRL 149.90 Balan Wonderworld – for BRL 149.90

– for BRL 149.90 Life Is Strange: True Colors – for BRL 194.90

– for BRL 194.90 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Version – for R$199.90

PS5 games on sale

Keep an eye out: new offers every day

From today until the end of Black Friday, the Amazon will have daily flash offers lasting 6, 12 or 24 hours – or while stocks last. Keep an eye on Amazon’s main page in the categories “Wow”, “Lightning!” and “Offers of the Day”.

Throughout the event, customers can check the day’s news under the “New Offers” tab and offers that will start soon under the “Upcoming Offers” tab. By clicking on “Follow Offer” the consumer receives a notification on the mobile phone when a future offer is starting and, in the “My Offers” tab, the consumer can follow all the offers he is following.

Consumers who carry out the first purchase on the site counts with free shipping for products shipped by Amazon. Prime members have free and fast shipping throughout Brazil on purchases with no minimum value for millions of eligible items, and more than 700 cities have deliveries in up to two days and one day to more than 50 cities. Other customers have free delivery for purchases over R$99 on books and over R$149 on products shipped by Amazon.



– Continues after advertising –

Follow Adrenaline during Black Friday for more deals. We will do a special coverage with the most interesting things to happen in the main e-commerce stores in Brazil.

Kaboom! has “Heats Black Friday” this weekend; see offers

Products with discounts of up to 80% for you to enjoy while stocks last



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.