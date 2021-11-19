Black peppercorn tea: find out about the health benefits of this medicinal plant

O peppercorn tea is a medicinal drink that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and muscle relaxant properties. So, today, November 19, the blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, will introduce you to some of the benefits that the infusion has. Stay until the end and check it out.

O peppercorn tea It is the most popular way of using the plant, as it promotes the strengthening of immunity and is also used to assist in different types of treatments to maintain the body’s good health. So, we’ve prepared this story with everything you need to know about this rich drink.

Discover the benefits of black peppercorn tea

The paprika tea is rich in vitamin E, important in delaying aging and even preventing serious diseases such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes, cataracts and Parkinson’s. So, drinking the drink can help in the treatment process, bringing some relief to these types of problems.

6 benefits of black peppercorn tea

Black beggartick tea also has properties such as diuretics, antiseptics, antiulcer and antispasmodics. Therefore, to get the benefits of black beetles, you can use the extract of this medicinal plant or use the plant to make teas or compresses, as recommended by your doctor.

1. Combat swelling

The medicinal plant that gives rise to tea has diuretic properties. This means that it relieves fluid retention and combats swelling, as it promotes the elimination of excess water from the body through the urine.

2. Black peppercorn tea has an antioxidant action

As already mentioned, the beggartick tea also has antioxidant properties. The consumption of foods and beverages with antioxidant action is important, as it fights free radicals found in the body. ANDThese free radicals are associated with the development of several diseases and also with premature aging.

3.Helps in the treatment of jaundice

The herb that gives rise to the tea is a natural medicine, regulated by Anvisa for the treatment of jaundice. Jaundice is a condition caused by an increase in bilirubin, which gives a yellowish tinge to the skin, mucous membranes and eyes. Therefore, thedespite being relatively common in newborn babies, it can be quite dangerous depending on the concentration of bilirubin present in the body.

4.Helps treat insect bites

The compress made with the drink should be applied to areas affected by insect bites, serving to relieve itchiness and irritation due to the medicinal plant’s anti-inflammatory properties. But isThis compress should be made with warm tea and strained through a cloth moistened with the drink.

5.Improves respiratory health

Black beetroot tea helps to clean the nasal cavities, decongesting the airways and allowing better air circulation. But isThis tea also fights typical inflammations of the respiratory tract such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis and sore throat. Therefore, it is indicated for the relief of persistent cough that remains after the flu.

6. Black peppercorn tea helps protect the liver

The medicinal plant of beggartick tea has hepatoprotective properties, which means that it protects the organ. Therefore, its role is very important since the liver is responsible for metabolizing several nutrients, in addition to eliminating toxic substances.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of dehydrated beggarticks;

1 liter of water.

Method of preparation:

Pour water into a pot and heat;

Add the herb and wait to reach the boiling point. Then, when that happens, turn off the heat and cover the pan, leaving it muffled for 10 minutes;

After that, just strain and consume.

the amount of intake of peppercorn tea one (240ml) to two cups (480ml) daily is recommended. But, consume only the recommended amount, so that it does not harm other parts of the body.

