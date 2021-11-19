Blue November: secretariat reinforces request for men to undergo routine exams – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/19/2021 09:01.

November Blue is a campaign aimed at the male audience, with a focus on preventing prostate cancer.

Laiane Cruz

Throughout the month of November, the Feira de Santana Health Department has been reinforcing its actions in favor of men’s health in the city, through the Novembro Azul campaign. The male population that has not yet undergone their annual routine exams can go to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) closest to their residence to request these procedures, especially the PSA exam, which is an important weapon in the early diagnosis of the prostate cancer.

According to the coordinator of technical reference in men’s health, the Municipal Health Department, Isabela Machado, by making an early diagnosis, increase the chances of cure in patients affected by the disease.

“Prostate cancer arises in men with an abnormal prostate gland. Early diagnosis is very important for initial treatment. The sooner the cancer is discovered there is a better chance of a cure. A biopsy is performed, a treatment that is not so invasive, that the patient does not need to undergo surgery, with radiotherapy, chemotherapy, so that he can have a cure”, highlighted the nurse.

She highlighted that Novembro Azul is a campaign aimed at the male audience, with a focus on preventing prostate cancer. However, the Ministry of Health has recommended that prevention work against other types of cancer, such as breast cancer in men.

“Many times men are not aware that this cancer can affect them, as well as penile cancer. And we have been focusing throughout the year on working with men’s health and in Novembro Azul we intensify prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer. The PSA is one of the main exams that are requested to discover any alteration in the prostate, and if this exam is found altered, the man is referred to the urologist, and the digital rectal exam is performed. Changing both exams, the patient is referred to undergo the treatment that the doctor recommends. They are free exams and treatment”, he explained.

Isabela Machado reinforced the request for men to seek health facilities and ask the nurse or doctor for a guide for laboratory testing of PSA.

“With this guide, he can go to any laboratory associated with the SUS, on an empty stomach. There are some guidelines that are given for taking the exam, such as avoiding riding a bicycle, motorbike, having sexual intercourse only up to 48 hours before the exam. In the laboratory, the man will take the PSA and when he gets the result, he goes back to the unit to be evaluated. Having an alteration, he is immediately referred to the urologist”, he explained about the procedures.

She also pointed out that, throughout the year, men aged between 45 and 50 years, who have already had cases of cancer in the family, and men over 50 years old, can go to the health unit and ask the doctor for exams.

“I ask the male public to look for health facilities and to undergo these routine tests at least once a year, not only the PSA, but others to diagnose other diseases as soon as possible.”

With information from reporter Ed Santos of Acorda Cidade