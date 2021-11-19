Blumenau records the death of two people this Thursday

This Monday, 18, there were two deaths in Blumenau, accounting for 671 deaths from coronaviruses in the city, in addition to registering 31 new cases.

One of the victims was a 29-year-old man with comorbidities, who had been admitted to the ICU since November 6th and died last Wednesday, the 17th. The other victim was a 76-year-old man, with comorbidities, who was hospitalized on November 16th and who died last Wednesday, the 17th.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 286,067 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 501 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 196 patients are under treatment. Of these, 173 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation, in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Vaccination

Blumenau has already applied 521,163 vaccines between the 1st, 2nd, single and booster doses.

In the last 24 hours, 187 vaccines were administered from the first dose (267,337 vaccinated so far), 1,850 from the second dose or single dose (232,937 immunized so far), 487 from the booster dose (20,889 immunized so far).

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center located in Sector 3 of Vila Germânica Park, continues to apply the second dose against Covid-19 to people with appointments and applying the advance payment from Pfizer, for those who have rescheduled. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Scheduling must be done on the website of the City Hall of Blumenau or by calling Alô Saúde, on telephone 156 (option 2), which will be attended as long as there are vacancies or until 22:00, if the schedule is not filled before that time. As the vacancies for the first day are filled, the system will make available the vacancies for the following day.

