BMW announces investment of R$ 500 million in SC plant over the next 3 years | Companies

BMW announced this afternoon an investment of R$ 500 million in the plant in Araquari (SC) over the next 3 years. The resources will be used for the renewal of models, start of production of a completely new car – whose characteristics are kept confidential – and in the engineering work of the German brand in the country.

The novelty, presented by the president of BMW in Latin America, Alexander Wehr, does not contemplate, yet, any project for the local production of hybrid or electric vehicles. According to the executive, the automaker meets the demand for electrification as each region presents market potential for these vehicles, including infrastructure. “Billions and billions of euros have been invested in Europe (in electrification)”, highlighted the German executive who lives in Mexico and is currently at the factory in Santa Catarina.

The company’s management confirmed local production of new generations of X3 and X4 models less than six months after the launch of these models in Europe. According to the company, all combustion versions of the new generations of the X3 and X4 lines will be manufactured in Araquari. But he did not reveal any details of what will be the unprecedented model provided for in the same investment plan. However, there is no plan to increase the capacity of the factory inaugurated in 2014 and which is currently suitable for producing 32 thousand vehicles per year. The current production volume, of 10 thousand units per year – and which should be repeated in 2022 – is directed to the domestic market.

The automaker’s management maintains plans for the Araquari factory, where 700 of the approximately 1,000 BMW employees in Brazil work, to serve the domestic market. The unit has different characteristics from the Mexican factory, where almost 90% of production is destined for export. Since it opened, the factory in Santa Catarina has already received R$1.8 billion in investments, including the plan announced today.

BMW has been carrying out studies on the use of ethanol in its hybrid vehicles, but so far, the fuel derived from sugarcane is not used in the models of the brand that leads car sales in the so-called “premium” segment in Brazil.