BMW Announces Investment of R$ 500 Million to Produce New Models in SC | Estela Benetti

Aiming to remain the leader in the luxury car segment in Brazil, the BMW Group announced this Thursday (18th) an investment of R$ 500 million in the unit in Araquari, Santa Catarina. It will manufacture four new vehicle models, with a world launch that will be unveiled shortly. In addition, it will also expand investments in engineering, with an emphasis on digital technologies.

According to the president and CEO of the group for Latin America, Alexander Wehr, less than six months after the start of sales in Europe, all combustion versions of the BMW X3 and BMW X4 will be made in Brazil, including the new X3 M40i, the X4 xDrive 30i M Sport and X4 M40i, the latter the most powerful and technological vehicle made in Brazil, with 387 horsepower.

This project will be carried out in three years and, with it, the BMW Group totals BRL 1.8 billion in direct investments in the factory in Santa Catarina since it opened in 2014. At least for the time being, the company does not foresee new jobs for these projects in SC, in addition to the 700 workers who already work at the unit. But you can expand the team if necessary.

Alexander Wehr, who works from the Mexico unit, when communicating the future vehicle project to be carried out in Santa Catarina, made a suspension using Latin expressions.

– Tradition says that we should leave the best for last, the “icing on the cake” popularly. And the icing on the cake that I would like to announce is that the Araquari plant will receive the production of an unprecedented BMW model in the near future. As this model has not yet been announced by our headquarters, I don’t want to make my German colleagues upset. So unfortunately I can’t go into more detail at this point. But I’m sure all of you will love the news when it is announced at the right time – said the executive during an online interview, granted from the Araquari factory.

As the Brazilian unit is a platform that supports the assembly of several models, the expectation is that this suspense was created to announce in the future an all-electric vehicle to be made in SC, or an advanced hybrid.

In addition to the unit in Santa Catarina, BMW has a motorcycle factory in Manaus and its headquarters in São Paulo, which employ over 300 people, totaling 1,000 in Brazil.

– This new investment will renew technology. We won’t necessarily expand at the moment. But this is going to be flexible. It can happen (to hire more people) if the market demands it. So, we will be ready for that – said Otávio Rodacoswiski, general director of the BMW Group’s Plnaa in Araquari.

BMW currently has more than 30% of the luxury car market in Brazil. While other German competitors such as Mercedes and BMW stopped manufacturing in the country, the company that has its headquarters in Munich chose to strengthen its production base in the Brazilian market.