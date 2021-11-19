BMW confirms the national production of the new BMW X3 and X4 in Araquari (SC) – 11/18/2021

BMW announced today, 18, an investment to increase the company’s local production at the plant in Araquari (SC). In a press conference, the company confirmed another R$ 500 million that will be injected over the next three years.

In addition to the arrival of the new X3 and X4 that will be produced here, the company confirmed the increase in investments in engineering, especially in the development of the digitization area of ​​the brand’s cars.

As a result, all combustion versions of the X3 and X4 offered in Brazil are now produced locally, including the X4 M40i xDrive, which comes with a six-cylinder 3-liter turbo engine with 387 hp.

In addition, the company confirmed that the investment will also serve to locally produce a new product, unprecedented in the world, and which will be announced shortly by BMW, in Germany.

Digitization, among other things, is to develop for the products produced here, technologies such as the use of the smartphone as a vehicle key, things that are already in use for some BMW models in Europe.

With this new contribution, in addition to the production of new cars, the idea is to start offering the same level of technology and innovation that the brand has worldwide for other markets.

The company also confirmed that, like other brands, it was affected by the lack of semiconductors worldwide, but that it managed to be less affected than other competitors and therefore maintained its market share and leadership among luxury brands.

Asked whether there is a possibility of producing electric or hybrid cars around here, the brand’s executives confirmed that they always consider the possibility, but that there is nothing concrete in this regard for the time being.

It is worth remembering that BMW has been investing heavily in hybrid versions of its products here, even to be able to meet the limitations of emissions and noise that will come with the new level of Proconve.

The production of the other national models will not be affected for the introduction of the new X3 and X4, only the production of the previous models will not be made to make way for their restyled equivalents of the medium SUV and SUV Coupe.

