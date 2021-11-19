BMW invests R$ 500 million in Brazilian factory to produce two new models, and another one is on the way – Economy

Six months after the launch in Europe of the new versions of the X3 and X4 sport-utility vehicles, the BMW do Brasil factory in Araquari (SC), will also start production of the new models. In addition, the president of the BMW Group for Latin America, Alexander Wehr, announced that a new car will also be manufactured in the country “in the near future”.

He did not give details about the product, which will be revealed shortly by the German matrix, but he added that it was not a hybrid or electric model.

The executive also informed that the Brazilian branch will receive an investment of R$ 500 million to be applied over the next three years in the production line in the engineering area.

Since its inauguration, in 2014, the factory totals R$ 1.8 billion in contributions, including the one announced yesterday. “We reinforced our commitment to Brazil, a strategic market for us,” said Wehr.

According to him, problems such as the appreciated exchange rate and inflation do not change the group’s plans. “Volatility is the new norm for Latin America and Brazil; it’s part of the game.”

The three versions of the new combustion SUVs will replace the currently in production of the X3, which started in 2015, and the X4, which started in 2016. Aksel Krieger, president of the BMW Group Brazil, informed that one of them, the X4 M40i, will be the most powerful and technological vehicle made in the country, with a 387 horsepower engine. The factory also produces the Series 3 sedan and SUV X1.

No production of electric BMWs for now

Regarding the local production of electric and hybrid cars – currently imported – Wehr stated that BMW follows the evolution of the Brazilian market and that the Santa Catarina plant is flexible and is ready to produce models with any type of technology, but there is no forecast at the moment for the local production of this type of model. He also said that the group is studying the use of ethanol in the brand’s hybrid models.

The Brazilian factory currently employs 700 employees and has the capacity to produce 32 thousand vehicles annually, and this year it should reach 10 thousand units, a volume expected to be repeated in 2022. The brand currently leads the premium car market in the country.

Krieger explained that the global shortage of semiconductors has affected local production, but much less than other companies, as the group maintains a more diversified supply strategy, therefore not depending on a single supplier.