‘Bolsa de Valores das Favelas’ starts working with logistics startup IPO – Economy

Created in August 2020 to solve a major problem in Brazilian favelas, accentuated by the pandemic – the difficulty of residents in receiving orders placed online -, the Favela Brasil Xpress had rapid growth. created by the entrepreneur Givanildo Pereira, 21 years old, in Paraisópolis, it works as a sort of distribution center within the communities, in partnership with e-commerce companies. In just over a year, it received contributions from investors and spread to seven more communities. And, this Friday, the 19th, it will be a pioneer once again: it is the first company to go public on the “Slum Stock Exchange”, which starts operating today.

The Stock Exchange is the most recent result of the performance of the G10 Favelas, an economic bloc formed by the 10 largest Brazilian favelas, conceived and commanded by the president of the Union of Residents and Commerce of Paraisópolis, Gilson Rodrigues, 37 years old.

Community leader and resident of the community in the south of São Paulo since he arrived from Bahia, at age 5, Gilson says he has always believed that “there is no transformation of poverty if you don’t put money in people’s pockets”. According to him, this is a conviction based on several researches. “There was a moment when a survey by Outdoor Social Inteligência emerged that indicated at R$ 7 billion the consumption potential of the 10 largest Brazilian favelas.” Hence the idea of ​​creating the G10, to exploit this potential.

The creation of its own stock exchange gained definitive shape with a partnership designed with businessman Ricardo Wendel, who wanted to associate his startup, with Divi-Hub, to projects that promote a deeper transformation in access to investments. The model, loosely inspired by the conventional capital market, offers shares of startups created in favelas for purchase.

Investors can buy shares starting at R$10, which will be worth fixed percentage dividends, distributed quarterly. The entire operation will be carried out on the Divi-Hub platform. But the idea is that buyers do not enter the share capital of companies, so as not to run the risk of possible encumbrances arising, for example, from judicial reorganization or labor debts.

The opening of the scholarship is part of the program of the Slum Summit, a meeting that will last until Saturday, 20th, with several guests to debate the economic potential of Brazilian communities.

The program mixes entrepreneurs born and raised in communities, such as Murilo Duarte, from Investor Favelado, and business personalities such as Luiza Helena Trajano, chairman of the board of directors of Magazine Luiza It’s from Women of Brazil Group. “With the pandemic, social inequality, which everyone knew existed, was wide open and reached even greater levels. I already knew this reality, as I have always visited and followed the reality of the hinterland and communities such as Paraisópolis and Heliópolis, and I believe that works like this one developed by the G10 Favelas are important to present options for improving the economy and generating income in the communities”, said Luiza, to the state.

first IPO

The history of Favela Brasil Xpress, which opens the exchange, is a clear example of this potential. With the pandemic and the explosion of e-commerce, the problem of parcel deliveries in the favelas was wide open.

Because they have addresses often placed in “exclusion zones” for delivery apps and also for retail companies, either because of the difficulty in finding addresses (unavailable or inaccurately located in geolocation apps), or because of fear associated with the stereotype of favelas , purchases by residents of Paraisópolis were not authorized.

That’s how Givanildo Pereira decided to seek out retail companies and propose a partnership, in which he would set up his own distribution center (installed in a space inside the G10 Favelas Social Pavilion) to receive orders, and deliver them to residents. The partnership worked, and the first month in activity, started without any capital, put the creator of the startup in a routine worthy of Hercules.

He would wake up every day at 4 am and, with a borrowed vehicle – which could be a bicycle, a car or a motorbike -, look for the products and organize the logistics. Then he himself went out to deliver, a job that often ended by the next day.

The intense routine lasted 30 days, when he received a credit of R$ 15 thousand from G10 Bank Participações, fintech of G10 Favelas. “I bought computers, bicycles, hired an administrative assistant and a fixed delivery person. So, I started to work in a more organized way and have time to look at the business”, says Givanildo, about the first move he made when he received the resource, in September 2020. With the new structure, he worked on expanding the company’s operations. startup and looked for other opportunities to capitalize.

In March of this year, the startup took first place in the award demo day – Brazil-United Kingdom Urban Logistics Challenge – proposed by the British Embassy, ​​receiving R$23 thousand. Again, the investment was made in infrastructure, with a view to exploring the potential to replicate the model in other Brazilian favelas.

Favela Brasil Xpress then spread to other communities: Capão Redondo, Heliópolis and Cidade Júlia, in São Paulo; one in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo; and Rocinha and Vila Cruzeiro, in Rio de Janeiro. “Today, I have 90 people working at the startup, 41 of them under the CLT regime and the rest are deliverymen hired as service providers”, says Givanildo.

Now, with the IPO, the entrepreneur is planning a new impulse. “The goal is to reach 25 other favelas throughout Brazil, in addition to the 7 in which we already operate”, he says. According to Divi-Hub, which is also responsible for analyzing startups that are candidates for trading on the Stock Exchange, the expectation is to raise R$ 1.33 million.

This investment will be distributed in different expansion fronts: 42% in logistics systems, 21% in the transformation of the Paraisópolis base into 100% sustainable, 21% in the expansion project in 2022 from 7 to 25 bases, and 17% will be destined to training and process improvements at Favela Brasil Xpress.

The startup also informs that, although it has been operating since 2020, the company started operating with its current model in April this year, having made 100,000 deliveries since then, at an average of 1,300 per day, reaching a turnover of R$ 200 thousand.

another bull

Disruptive in many ways, Gilson says that the Favelas Stock Exchange initiative adopted the names and terms of the conventional capital market as “a form of affirmation and also a provocation to the financial market, which normally does not look at Brazilian favelas”.

The symbolism of the action, however, is not limited to the use of terms. A bull will also be installed in front of the Paraisópolis Social Pavilion, where the Stock Exchange will function. And, along with the bull, there will also be a version of the Fearless Girl, a statue of a fearless girl that gained international prominence when it was installed as if facing the bull of Wall Street, from where it later moved to the New York Stock Exchange.

The two sculptures are being prepared by berbell, artisan from Paraisópolis who, in 2015, had his work used in the opening of Globo’s soap opera I love Paraisopolis.

After Favela Brasil Xpress goes public, the idea is to carry out a series of IPOs. Among the next startups scheduled to enter the Favelas Stock Exchange are the supermarket Brasileiríssimo, located in Paraisópolis, and the G10 Bank Participações. And the desire is that the portfolio of companies will quickly expand to other Brazilian favelas. “It doesn’t have to be from Paraisópolis, any favela startup can apply for entry, just fulfill the prerequisites for the operation and can apply,” says Gilson.