Bolsonaro’s visit to the Persian Gulf was successful and productive

President Jair Bolsonaro is back in Brazil after a successful and productive visit to Arab countries in the Persian Gulf that are very rich in petrodollars. The trip started in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, at Expo 2020, and it was a success. He made friends with the princes, had lunch with businessmen and had the Dia do Brasil, on November 15th. Deals were also closed, with the sale of Brazilian aircraft and military material.

The Arabs also bought food, mainly chicken, as well as coffee and mate. There were also intentions to invest in infrastructure and agro roles. From there he went to Bahrain, where he opened a Brazilian embassy, ​​led a motorcycle and was very well received. The heads of state were with open arms for Brazilians. Greeting in the street of the people and children with the Brazilian flag, it was a party.

And in Qatar, where the World Cup will be held next year, Bolsonaro met FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He won a ball and a FIFA shirt with his name on it. In return, Bolsonaro presented him with a canary shirt. Together they visited a wonderful stadium, which is ready a year before the competition. They even hit the ball on the lawn.

affiliation to new party

Now that Bolsonaro is back, everyone is waiting to hear what the president’s party affiliation will look like. He traveled to the Middle East under the announcement that he would sign the form on the coming 22nd to join the Liberal Party (PL).

But thereafter, Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto, the PL’s boss, fell out mainly because of the party’s support for Rodrigo Garcia, João Doria’s candidate for the government of São Paulo. But everyone knows that Bolsonaro’s candidate is Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas. And there are more differences in Alagoas, Piauí, Amazonas…

But now the PL leaders got together and announced that they are giving carte blanche to Valdemar Costa Neto to negotiate whatever he wants with President Bolsonaro so as not to lose him. After all, he is the candidate who pulls votes. Just remember that in the last election it elected the governors of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, just to name a few.

The translation of this carte blanche is to accept any condition of Bolsonaro to join the party. After all, the party needs the president of the Republic more than Bolsonaro needs the PL. He also has the option of the Progressive Party (PP), in which he worked for 11 years and which is a party that has many mayors and deputies across the country.

The PL has the third largest bench in the Chamber, with 43 deputies, who have 88% loyalty in the votes. One of them, perhaps the most faithful, is Marco Feliciano (SP). And in the Senate, the party has four senators with 84% loyalty in the votes. One of the best known is Jorginho Mello, from Santa Catarina. And the party still has 347 mayors.

Party is all the same

A friend asked me why there is such a fuss about PL, as it is not so different from other parties, and I agreed. It could be that everyone is more or less the same, there’s the boss and his problems in general. There is not much difference, unfortunately, parties in Brazil are associations, they are not sets of political doctrines. They are momentary interests, sometimes physiological, and the union of people who share the same interest.