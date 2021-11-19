Botafogo increases load and starts selling tickets for the last game of the year, against Guarani | firefight

On Thursday afternoon, Botafogo announced the sale of tickets for the last game of the season, against Guarani, on November 28 (Sunday), at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos. For this match, which may be the Serie B title, the club has made more tickets available and the load is 39,990.

There is also a special promotion for the North Sector, with tickets starting at R$ 10 (half). The North, Lower East, Upper East, Lower West and Tribuna de Honra sectors will be made available for fans of Alvinegra. Prices and all information you can see below. Click here to buy yours.

Fans in Botafogo x Operário-PR in Nilton Santos

Remember that according to the latest municipal decree, fans who want to go to the game must be up to date with the vaccination schedule against Covid-19. This is:

Single dose

Third dose (booster) *Not mandatory

Two doses of vaccine

Access granted without the need for a vaccine test or proof;

TICKETS INFORMATION

Load available: 39,990 TICKETS

Sale and check-in: BOTAFOGO.COM.BR/INGRESSO

Tickets will be sold until 12:00 on Sunday (11/28).

There will be sales at physical stations and fans can pick up the ticket at one of the physical points indicated.

Opening of the gates: 2 pm

North, Lower East, Upper East, Lower West, West Sector Box, East Sector Box and Tribune of Honor / South (Visitor)

* (Upper West Sector is initially blocked)

NORTH SECTOR – PROMOTIONAL VALUE (ACCESS BY NORTH SECTOR)

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$10

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$10

LOWER EAST SECTOR (ACCESS BY EAST SECTOR)

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody Loves Like Us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Creates + – Free Check-In

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$30

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$30

UPPER EAST SECTOR (ENTRY FROM EAST SECTOR)

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the Season 2020 Package “Lower East”, “Nobody Loves Like Us” and “Lower West” – Free Check-in*

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$10

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$25

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$25

LOWER WEST SECTOR (ACCESS BY WEST SECTOR)

Owner-Partners – Free Check-in

Supporters holding the “2020 Lower West Season Package” – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Glorious Plan – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Cria+ – Free Check-in

SHIRT 7 – Alvinegro Plan – R$20

SHIRT 7 – Black Plan – R$35

SHIRT 7 – White Plan – R$50

Botafogo no Coração Plan – R$50

*Only active fan members whose “2020 Season Package” has been fully paid will be able to check-in.

Owner-partners and fans of all plans pay half price.

Benefits: Exclusive place, privileged view of the countryside and buffet service included.

WITHDRAWAL OF TICKETS AND PHYSICAL SALES

To facilitate the logistics of Alvinegra fans and avoid discomfort, the fan may purchase and withdraw the ticket for the match at one of the physical stations indicated by the Club below:

Points of sale and withdrawal:

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Friday (11/26): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (11/27): 10 am to 5 pm

– Sunday (11/28): 9am to 12pm

*Tickets will be sold on the website and at the box office until 12:00 on Sunday (11/28).

* Ticket exchange is not mandatory;

Proof of vaccination will be given at the time of access to the Stadium, upon presentation of the printed card or in the ConnectSUS app, together with an official document with a photo.

According to Law No. 12.933, of December 26, 2013, and Law No. 3364, of January 7, 2000, half-price is the right for students, young people from 12 to 21 years old, low-income young people registered in the Registry The only one for Social Programs of the Federal Government, teachers from the municipal public education system and PNE companions.

To make the purchase, it will be mandatory to upload the document that proves vaccination + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of purchase and when accessing the Stadium.

There is free charge for children (under 12 years old), seniors (over 60) and People with Special Needs. To access the Stadium, it will be necessary to present the supporting documents.

Beneficiaries of gratuity by law, who comply with the requirements, must redeem the gratuity, exclusively, ONLY on the 26th and 27th of November.

Dates and Posts for exchange:

Nilton Santos Stadium (North Ticket Office)

– Friday (11/26): 10 am to 5 pm

– Saturday (11/27): 10 am to 5 pm

To carry out the withdrawal, it will be mandatory to present the document that proves the vaccination + the official document with photo that proves the benefit at the time of withdrawal and when accessing the Stadium (The benefit is limited to 10% of the charge).

The Southern Sector will be aimed at visiting fans. Botafogo is awaiting contact from Guarani for definitions of opening sales and cargo for this sector.

The Norte 1 car park, located on Rua das Oficinas, will open at 1:00 pm and will cost R$40.00. Camisa 7 Partners and Owner-Partners have a discount and pay only R$20.00. Payment will be made on time and in cash. Closing will take place one hour after the end of the match.

