Bottas leads second F1 training session for Qatar GP

Mercedes makes a change with Bottas and leads the second qualifying session valid for the F1 Qatar GP

Valtteri Bottas led the second free practice for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver scored 1:23,148 to be the fastest in the session. Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, was second and Max Verstappen, from Red Bull, third.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led the first practice this morning with a good lead, but Mercedes regained ground and led with Bottas. Lewis Hamilton finished fourth, less than a tenth behind his 2021 title rival. At Red Bull Sergio Perez looks well behind his teammate’s pace and was only eighth, 0.639s behind the leader.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fifth in a low-key session for rivals Ferrari, both battling to be third force on the F1 grid. Carlos Sainz was tenth and Charles Leclerc was 13th. Daniel Ricciardo, Norris’ teammate, finished 14th.

Lance Stroll, who had hydraulic problems on the TL1, finished in P6. His teammate at Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel, was ninth.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday (20) with the last free practice for the Qatar Grand Prix at 8 am, Brasília time. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all F1 activities in Losail.

Check out the result of the second free practice for the F1 Qatar GP:

1) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’23.148

2) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’23.357

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23,498

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’23.570

5) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’23.632

6) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’23.705

7) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’23.735

8) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’23.787

9) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’24.020

10) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’24.033

11) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.041

12) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’24.056

13) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’24,095

14) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’24.135

15) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’24.631

16) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’24.954

17) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’25.072

18) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’25.209

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’25,575

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’27.500