Bottas leads TL2 at night in Qatar. Gasly is 2nd and Verstappen beats Hamilton

Mercedes gave Red Bull payback and led the free practice 2 of the Formula 1 GP of Qatar, held this Friday night (19th) in Losail. The session, unlike what happened in the afternoon, is much more significant because it took place in the same period and in the same weather conditions that the drivers will face in qualifying and also in the race. The big highlight, however, was again Pierre Gasly, who repeated second place at TL1.

Bottas scored 1min23s148 as the best lap and was 0s209 faster than Gasly. The French from AlphaTauri achieved the feat of putting himself ahead of the two protagonists of the season. Max Verstappen was third, 0s350 slower compared to Valtteri, while Lewis Hamilton was fourth, with a time 0s422 above the mark set by his teammate.

Lando Norris, with McLaren, was fifth, followed by Lance Stroll of Aston Martin. Yuki Tsunoda got back on track and placed AlphaTauri’s second car in seventh, once again beating Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull. Sebastian Vettel, also from Aston Martin, and Carlos Sainz, with Ferrari, closed the list of the top ten.

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest free practice night 2 of F1 in Qatar (Photo: Reproduction)

Formula 1 accelerates this weekend with the debutante GP of Qatar, which will be played at the Losail circuit. Free practice 3 is scheduled for 8:00 am (Brasilia, GMT-3) this Saturday, and the classification is scheduled for 11:00 am.

Find out about free practice 2 of the F1 Qatar GP

At nightfall in Qatar, at 17:00 local time, Formula 1 opened the second free practice of the weekend, the only session in similar conditions in comparison with qualifying and the race. There were 19 drivers on the track, as Haas decided to change Nikita Mazepin’s chassis.

In that still beginning of training, the pilots worked mainly with the hard and medium tyres, thus leaving the soft ones for the following minutes, already for the simulations in qualifying rhythm.

Sergio Pérez looks at the horizon at nightfall in Losail (Photo: Reproduction)

In the first few minutes, who surprised and took the lead was Yuki Tsunoda, from AlphaTauri, repeating the great performance of the early afternoon in Losail. The Japanese rider had a best lap of 1min23s233, 0s052 faster than Max Verstappen, with most riders having made their times on medium tyres.

Then Max tried to take the lead with 1min23s743, but Lewis Hamilton gave the change and took the lead from the Dutchman. But it was Valtteri Bottas, also on medium tyres, who climbed to the top of the table after turning 1min23s324, 0s419 faster than Verstappen in his fast lap with 15 minutes of session.

Passing through the stretch of the box straight, the images from the TV broadcast caught an oscillation in one of the wings of the rear wing of Verstappen’s car after activating the DRS. The Dutchman retired to the pits for the part to be checked by Red Bull mechanics and engineers, as well as ‘Czech’ Pérez, who also had the same problem.

Max Verstappen was the top-3 of the night at Losail, Qatar (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Toward the end of the first half hour of practice, the teams sent the drivers out onto the track on soft tyres. Bottas soon turned 1min23s154 and reinforced his position as the leader of the practice, followed by Hamilton and Lance Stroll, from Aston Martin, who jumped to third, ahead of AlphaTauri of Tsunoda and Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

Valtteri improved again and slightly on his lap to score 1min23s148, while Pierre Gasly, the big surprise of TL2, appeared in second, 0s2 behind. Hamilton was third as Verstappen returned to the track after Red Bull adjustments to the rear wing of his car. The Dutchman went from seventh to fourth after the first lap on soft tires at night.

There was still time for Verstappen to improve his lap time a little more, overtaking Hamilton, but not enough to even get close to Bottas. The championship leader, with soft tires, was 0s350 behind.

That’s when the practice drew to its conclusion, and the teams started to work on race simulation and enjoy the night period. From then onwards, little changed, and Bottas established himself as the fastest driver on Friday in Qatar.

Formula 1 2021, Qatar GP, Losail, free practice 2:

1 V BOOTS Mercedes 1:23.148 27 two P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:23,357 +0.209 27 3 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda 1:23,498 +0.350 20 4 L HAMILTON Mercedes 1:23,570 +0.422 25 5 NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:23,632 +0.484 24 6 L STROLL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:23,705 +0.557 26 7 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:23,735 +0.587 28 8 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:23,787 +0.639 20 9 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:24.020 +0.872 27 10 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:24.033 +0.885 28 11 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:24,041 +0.893 29 12 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:24,056 +0.908 25 13 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:24,095 +0.947 23 14 D RICCIARDO McLaren Mercedes 1:24.135 +0.987 24 15 K RÄIKKÖNEN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:24,631 +1,483 26 16 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:24,954 +1,806 27 17 THE GIOVINAZZI Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:25,072 +1,924 23 18 NO LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:25,209 + 2,061 28 19 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:25,575 +2,427 27 Time 107% 1:28,968 +5,820

