Boulos will ask for the removal of a bull statue from the front of the São Paulo Stock Exchange in Justice

Pre-candidate for the SP government alleges misuse of public space; monument was vandalized again on this farm

RENATO S. CERQUEIRA / FUTURA PRESS / ESTADÃO CONTENT Bull statue was vandalized twice within two days after being installed



William Boulos, a pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo by the PSOL, will file a lawsuit asking for the removal of the statue of a golden bull which was placed in front of the stock Exchange in São Paulo, the B3, in the center of São Paulo, last Tuesday, 16. Boulos, who is also a university professor and leader of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) will argue that there was undue use of public space and misuse of the purpose in the installation of the play . On September 23, 2021, the MTST invaded the Stock Exchange building in protest against hunger and unemployment in Brazil – the trading session of that day was not affected, however.

The bull statue is a replica of a similar one located on Wall Street, New York’s financial center – but the original is in bronze, while the Brazilian is gilded. In the financial market, the bull means a growing market, as the animal horns from the bottom up – the opposite is the bear, for falling markets, as the bear attacks from the top down. The statue in downtown São Paulo was authorized to remain in place by the Sé sub-prefecture for three months and has already been the target of protests. The bull appeared on Wednesday, 17th, with a poster that read ‘hunger’, pasted by the Fogo no Pavio and Raiz da Liberdade movements, which considered him a symbol of social inequality and concentration of wealth in Brazil. This Thursday, the 18th, the bull was spray-painted asking for taxation for the rich.