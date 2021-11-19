Bradesco is Inter’s new bet to profit from dividends

O Interbank (BIDI11) made a change to its recommended dividend portfolio for November. The bank withdrew the shares from Cyrela (CYRE3) for the input of the Bradesco (BBDC4).

The analyst says she has included Bradesco in the recommendations to balance the portfolio’s exposure with the financial sector.

“Bradesco’s results showed the bank’s resilience, which equaled its profit to that of Itaú this quarter”, says Gabriela Corte, who signs the report.

The financial institution maintained the shares of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), BB Security (BBSE3), heart (CSMG3), Energies of Brazil (ENBR3), Gerdau (GGBR4), odontoprev (ODPV3), Taesa (TAEE11), São Paulo Transmission (TRPL4) and Valley (VALLEY3) in your recommendations.

See the full portfolio: