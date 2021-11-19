Brazil has 279 deaths in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 279 deaths were recorded by covid-19 in Brazil. In total, the country has had 612,177 deaths from the disease. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 265 people died in the last seven days, the highest number since November 1, when it registered 296. Even so, this indicator remains below 300 throughout the month of November.

Today’s average is 15% higher than that recorded 14 days ago, this variation points to a trend of stability, but each day comes closer to acceleration.

This indicator is the best for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from the Health Departments, which are usually dammed up on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, Acre, Amapá and Roraima did not register any deaths by covid-19. Another 18 states had fewer than 10 deaths.

With that, 10 states and the Federal District had a drop in the average of deaths, while 9 had acceleration. Another seven remained stable.

Three regions showed an upward trend: Northeast (29%), North (71%) and Southeast (37%). Midwest and South fell by -43% and -16% respectively.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 12,735 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. The total number of positive tests approaches 22 million. With today’s data, the total reached 21,989,459 cases.

On average there were 8,990 diagnoses in the last seven days, which points to a reduction of -9% compared to two weeks ago. This data indicates stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-26%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-20%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (13%)

North region

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (59%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-24%)

Mato Grosso: stable (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (43%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-9%)

Santa Catarina: high (16%)

Ministry of Health data

293 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. So far, the disease has caused 612,144 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the numbers reported by the folder, there were 12,301 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 21,989,962.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,206,997 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 170,821 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.